Syracuse, NY

Syracuse University’s Student Section Leader Says Goodbye

 3 days ago

After four years with Otto’s Army, Syracuse’s student...

News 8 WROC

BOCES students in culinary competition donate winnings to other student

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students; Gregory Prober, Julia Friedman (both from Palmyra-Macedon Central School District), and Donovan Pierson (from Sodus Central School District), participated in the MCC Culinary Competition last month. The finishers were set to receive prize money in MCC scholarships. The prizes ranged from $750 for first place, $500 for […]
PALMYRA, NY

