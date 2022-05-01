Syracuse University’s Student Section Leader Says Goodbye

Syracuse, N.Y. — Several hundred students flooded the quad at Syracuse University on a chilly but sunny Friday afternoon for a pre-party ahead of the Block Party concert at the Carrier Dome. Students were treated to food trucks -- including Bird Song Cafe and Toss ‘n Fire Pizza --...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students; Gregory Prober, Julia Friedman (both from Palmyra-Macedon Central School District), and Donovan Pierson (from Sodus Central School District), participated in the MCC Culinary Competition last month. The finishers were set to receive prize money in MCC scholarships. The prizes ranged from $750 for first place, $500 for […]
Comments / 0