Nobody on the Seattle Mariners had a bigger weekend than rookie Julio Rodríguez. First, he stole his ninth base of the season on Friday, and not only did that make him a perfect 9 for 9 on stolen bases, but he’s also in the MLB lead in the category. Then on Sunday, Rodríguez got into a pitch for a 450-foot moonshot, which was his first big league home run.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO