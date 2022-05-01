ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Police share pictures of rainbow soaring over Clearwater

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department shared several pictures of a rainbow soaring overhead following a wave of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

“When rainbows soar, head outdoors,” a tweet from the department said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYTea_0fPSnHCp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXRIm_0fPSnHCp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vAz0_0fPSnHCp00

As long as the lightning and threatening weather have moved far enough away, the department added.

“Clearwater is bright and beautiful in all kinds of weather.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Clearwater, FL
Sports
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rainbows#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy