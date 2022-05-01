Police share pictures of rainbow soaring over Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department shared several pictures of a rainbow soaring overhead following a wave of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

“When rainbows soar, head outdoors,” a tweet from the department said.







As long as the lightning and threatening weather have moved far enough away, the department added.

“Clearwater is bright and beautiful in all kinds of weather.”

