Just when John Peterson thought he was out, the game pulls him back in. On Monday, Peterson, who has retired, un-retired and re-retired from professional golf countless times over the last handful of years, came back out of retirement to compete in a local qualifier for next month's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Peterson, 33, shot a four-under 68 to share medalist honors at Bayou DeSiard Country Club in Monroe, La., earning one of the three available spots for Final Qualifying, which will take place between May 23 and June 6.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO