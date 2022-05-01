ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

C. Vivian Stringer announces retirement

By FARUK IMAMOVIC
 3 days ago
C. Vivian Stringer, hall of fame woman's basketball coach, is retiring after 50 years of coaching. She announced the news on Saturday. Recently she's been coaching RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS. "My life has been defined by coaching and I've been on this journey for over five decades. It is rare...

Related
FOX Carolina

Dawn Staley and 1996 national team nominated for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and the 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team are finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, according to South Carolina Athletics. The athletic department said Staley is nominated...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CINCINNATI, OH
rollingout.com

An inside look at A’Ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby and the most fun team in the WNBA

As practice winds down, staff members roll out a Las Vegas Aces-themed cake onto the court. The team gathers as head coach Becky Hammon takes a look front-and-center. Players begin singing “Happy Birthday,” before slices are cut and distributed throughout the team. Rookie Mya Hollingshed appears to be the most excited about the cake, as she receives a large chunk and places it on the sideline before jumping for joy and shaking her dreads while returning to the court to get a couple more shots up before leaving the gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
C. Vivian Stringer
Dawn Staley
The Spun

Ex-College Basketball Player Lands An NFL Tryout

Hundreds of athletes are landing deals with NFL teams this weekend, many of whom were drafted, while plenty more were not. Not many of them played college basketball, though. One did – former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon. The ex-Tigers college basketball player will get an opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State Names First Woman Athletic Director

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dena Freeman-Patton has been named Morgan State University’s director for intercollegiate athletics, becoming the first woman to oversee the historically Black university’s sports teams, President David K. Wilson said Tuesday. A Baltimore native, Freeman-Patton most recently served as associate vice president and director of athletics at California State University, Dominguez Hills. Prior to that, she held positions in the athletic departments at the University of New Orleans; California State University, Bakersfield; and Georgia State University. She also also served as director of academics and career development at the University of Maryland. “Given the stability of our athletics operations, the impressive...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Basketball Prospect: Julian Philips

Auburn could potentially claim another of Will Wade’s lost souls in this 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Bruce Pearl already secured the services of LSU decommit Yohan Traore at the end of March, and On3 Recruiting seems to think that he may be about to add another. Small forward Julian Philips is another player who was previously committed to LSU before reversing the decision after Will Wade’s departure, and On3’s RPM has Philips favoring Auburn at 46 percent. On top of that, 247Sports has Auburn as the only school that Philips is “warm” on according to their projection.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cat Country 107.3

Millville, NJ, Football Coach Dennis Thomas Steps Down

For the past seven seasons, Dennis Thomas has patrolled the sidelines as Millville high school's head football coach. However, the Thunderbolts will need a new leader for the upcoming season. Millville will be seeking a new head coach for the 2022 season after Thomas stepped down after seven successful seasons...
MILLVILLE, NJ
On3.com

Top FCS defensive standout enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Any team that’s currently looking for a linebacker to add to its roster ahead of the 2022 college football season can check the NCAA Transfer Portal, as there’s been a new addition that could help them out. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land –...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Baltimore Times

Morgan State University Names New Athletic Director, Beginning New Era of Leadership in Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. (May 3, 2022) — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson today announced the appointment of Dena Freeman-Patton as the new vice president and director for intercollegiate athletics, overseeing the Athletics Department and Intramural sports and activities. The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive national search led by higher education placement firm Renaissance Search and Consulting in conjunction with an internal search committee. With her selection, Freeman-Patton became the first woman in Morgan’s 155-year history hired to lead its athletic operations. She will assume her new role effectively on June 1, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kingsport Times-News

Green named new D-B volleyball coach

KINGSPORT — Kayce Green is the new head volleyball coach at Dobyns-Bennett, athletic director Frankie DeBusk announced Tuesday. “We are very excited for Kayce to join the Tribe as our next head volleyball coach," DeBusk said in an email. "Coach Green has seen sustained success throughout her professional career. She is a winner and I am looking forward to the immediate impact she will have on our volleyball program here at Dobyns-Bennett.”
KINGSPORT, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas among six programs in the running for Emoni Bates

Since the conclusion of Arkansas Basketball’s season, head coach Eric Musselman has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing four transfers including Trevon Brazille from Missouri. Could the 2023 roster take on another talented player from the transfer portal? Emoni Bates, a small forward from Memphis, has listed Arkansas in his top-6 options for a transfer destination, Bates tells On3. In a statement to On3, Bates is thankful for his time as a Memphis Tiger but is ready to find another home. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Bates, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, averaged 9.7 points per game in his freshman campaign at Memphis before missing most of the season due to a back injury that he suffered in late January. Along with Arkansas, Bates is considering Michigan, DePaul, Seton Hall, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Report: ESPN Reaches Extension With Prominent Announcer

ESPN is retaining one of its most prominent announcers. The Worldwide Leader is extending Dave Pasch for another three years. Pasch is well known for his work alongside Bill Walton during college basketball broadcasts. His ability to still maintain some sense of control during Walton's infamous rants has been well documented.
ENTERTAINMENT
