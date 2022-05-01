ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are all smiles as they pose with Martha Stewart at the glitzy White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

By Jenny Stanton For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson were seen rubbing shoulders with Martha Stewart at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend led the star-studded arrivals, which included Brooke Fields, Drew Barrymore, Gayle King and Academy Award-winning actor Michael Keaton.

When Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, arrived at the dinner, they were informed Stewart, 80, was sitting at the DailyMail.com table. Kim said she would be delighted to catch up with Martha, and the lifestyle legend made her way over to the reality star and the Saturday Night Live comedian to cheers from the audience.

Stewart held hands with Pete as they posed with Kim. The pair had moments earlier made their red carpet debut together.

'This truly was one of the highlights of the dinner. It showed the glitz and glamor had returned to Washington DC,' a guest told DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAX4s_0fPSlqjK00
Kim Kardashian (right) and Pete Davidson (center) were seen rubbing shoulders with Martha Stewart (left) at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQX6Q_0fPSlqjK00
The trio were among the biggest celebrities at the star-studded event, which resumed this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWvI7_0fPSlqjK00
Pete and Kim are seen walking through the crowd after arriving at the event in Washington

Kim and Pete, who started dating late last year, are sitting with ABC at the dinner as Kardashian's new reality show is now streaming on the Disney-owned platform Hulu.

Martha, Kim and Pete were all guests at ABC News' glitzy invite-only pre-party where they were all seen posing with guests who wanted selfies.

Stewart, whose own ABC show - The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart - is set to premier in May, is attending the dinner as a guest of DailyMail.com.

Moments after meeting Kim and Pete, Stewart wrote on Instagram: 'We are at the Washington Correspondents' Dinner. Kim and Pete and I said our hellos while we await the President of the United States!

'President Biden is due shortly to address about 2,600 journalists and Trevor Noah is the master of ceremonies. I am a guest of DailyMail.com.'

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner serves as a celebration that brings together journalists, celebrities and politicians and often includes jabs and roasts at the otherwise serious Capitol.

Also in attendance were DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain and DailyMailTV senior correspondent Alicia Quarles.

The hour-long event also featured an opening skit by James Corden and Billy Eichner.

For years, a comedian has poked fun at political leaders and journalists alike at the Correspondents' dinner. Previous hosts have included Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

The Daily Show's Tevor Noah will become the first comedian to headline the event since Michelle Wolf in 2018, when she sparked controversy with jokes about the Trump administration.

Noah is expected to deliver his own roast against the Biden administration, and will most likely take a few jabs at Kim, the biggest celebrity attending the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzZiK_0fPSlqjK00
Kim, who attended as a guest of ABC, worse a dazzling silver dress, while the comedian Davidson sported a black suit with sneakers and dark sunglasses 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbmUu_0fPSlqjK00
Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, of SNL fame, were hailed as the biggest stars attending the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Steal the show in silver like Kim wearing Balenciaga

Balenciaga Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2021

Shop the current collection

Kim Kardashian might have just worn one of her most impressive outfits to date!

Check outfit this stunning Balenciaga gown she wore to the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Hailing from the Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, Kim's dress is crafted from crystal mesh in a stunning silver shade. We love the high neck, bodycon fit and draping bias-cut hem. Bravo to stylist Dani Levi for this look!

Kim's dress is a custom design, so we mere mortals can't shop it. However, with our dress edit, you can snap up a silver style from high-end to high street. Get shopping and thank us later!

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpGFq_0fPSlqjK00
Stewart wore a shining, white coat over a pitch-bark skirt while on the red carpet. She was invited as a guest of DailyMail.com

The Bidens' presence at the event will also be a return to form after former President Donald Trump snubbed the dinner while he was in office.

Every president since Calvin Coolidge had attended the WHCA's annual dinner with the exception of Trump.

The White House Correspondents' Association previously said that the dinner will offer 'the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.'

Proceeds from the event support the White House press corps' work, scholarships for aspiring journalists and awards for those in the profession.

After the dinner, Comcast and NBC News will host their famous after-party at the Kennedy Center with DJ Jaime Ferreira. Invitations to this party are harder to come by than seats at the dinner.

NBC Universal News Group decided to invite guests who are government heavy hitters, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director Bill Burns, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice and Deputy CIA Director David Cohen.

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Martha Stewart’s Heartbreaking Announcement On Social Media—We’re Devastated For Her!

Losing a beloved pet is one of the worst and most painful experiences many of us ever have to go through, and this is something Martha Stewart knows all too well right now. The lifestyle guru, 80, shared two posts with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her personal account honoring her late cat, Princess Peony earlier this week. The first photo showed three people digging a grave for Stewart’s cat before laying her to rest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Michelle Wolf
Person
Gayle King
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
James Corden
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Donald Trump
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#Disney#Abc News#Washin
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA. There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

350K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy