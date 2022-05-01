ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 wanted in violent hammer attack in Washington Heights

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

NYPD searching for suspects in violent robbery 00:22

NEW YORK - Video shows two suspects wanted in a violent robbery in Manhattan.

It happened on March 31 near West 181st Street and Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights .

Police say they broke into an apartment with a hammer, then used the hammer to attack the man inside.

The man fought them off when they tried to rob him.

He was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York

CBS New York

