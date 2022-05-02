Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crashes at Pueblo Memorial Airport
PUEBLO, Colo. — A single-engine plane crashed at the Pueblo Memorial Airport this weekend. Pueblo Police confirm the pilot was the only one on board.
The pilot was trying to take off, but was not able to keep the plane in flight, according to officers. The pilot aborted the takeoff, which caused the plane to nosedive and crash into the ground.
Police say the pilot has minor injuries. An investigation into exactly what went wrong is now underway.
