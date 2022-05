The Indianapolis Colts used their selections in the 2022 NFL draft to add intriguing talent to positions of need, but the work is never finished. Rarely do teams fully address every need in the draft and even if they do, there are still some spots that could use improvement. The Colts did a solid job adding depth and upside to their roster throughout the draft, especially at some key positions like wide receiver and offensive tackle.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO