KANSAS CITY -- The Royals’ top catching prospect and one of the top hitting prospects in baseball is expected to be called up to the Major Leagues on Monday. Catcher MJ Melendez will be called up from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, manager Mike Matheny announced after the Royals’ 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, a move that was prompted when backup catcher Cam Gallagher sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain and had to be placed on the 10-day injured list.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO