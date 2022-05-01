ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad launches petition to Colorado governor to seek new probe

JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants an independent investigation and additional DNA testing in the still unsolved 1996 death of his young daughter — and said Saturday he’s launching a petition to push for the new probe.

John Ramsey wants the testing done by an independent agency — not the Boulder Police Department. The dad has addressed his petition to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

“It’s a petition to hopefully get the state of Colorado to intervene and have the items from the crime scene that should be tested for DNA that haven’t been tested,” Ramsey told Fox News during an interview at CrimeCon 2022 in Las Vegas.

“It’s gonna take a lot of help to get that moving,” he went on. “Governments are very reactive. … And we’re talking about politicians, we want them to do the right thing and if they know there’s enough people behind it asking them to do the right thing, they’ll get behind it.”

JonBenet was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents’ home on Dec. 26, 1996. The girl, who had competed in beauty pageants, had been reported missing hours earlier after her parents found a ransom note.

The ensuing years brought “false investigative starts, wild conspiracy theories, and a seemingly infinite number of accusations against nearly everyone involved with the case.”

“The one thing the years have not brought is an arrest,” the petition notes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2WZ0_0fPSk2EE00
John Ramsey has called for DNA testing from an independent agency.
CRISSY PASCUAL/AFP/Getty Images

Ramsey told Fox the case was a “cold case” even though investigators don’t refer to it as such.

“Why they won’t test the DNA samples that should be tested for DNA, I don’t know. It’s baffling,” he told the station.

Ramsey spoke with journalist Paula Woodward during the conference, calling Boulder cops “inexperienced” and saying he faults them “for not accepting help from people who knew what they were doing,” according to Fox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oG4qV_0fPSk2EE00
John Ramsey has addressed his petition to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP

Boulder police said on the 25th anniversary of the infamous killing that they had processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and analyzed “nearly 1,000” DNA samples.

Ramsey and his wife, Patsy — who died in 2006 — were a focus of Boulder investigators and drew scrutiny amid national interest in the case, but they were cleared in 2008 after unknown male DNA was found on the girl’s dress.

The Ramseys’ now adult son, Burke, settled a $750 million defamation suit with CBS that suggested he might have been the killer. He was also reportedly cleared by the DNA.

