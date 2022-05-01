ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DJoq_0fPSk0Sm00
1 of 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh as they attempt to restock at wide receiver after trading All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’re certainly very much of the belief that competition’s going to bring out the best and the cream’s going to rise,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Saturday.

“That’s something that we needed to do, and I think we accomplished that.”

The three-time defending NFC North champions still will have less proven talent in their receiving group than just about any other Super Bowl contender. They’ll need one or two of these rookie wideouts to contribute immediately.

“You always feel good right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “But the bottom line is you’ve got to get these guys in here and see what they can do. And a lot of it’s going to be, ‘How fast can these guys pick up the offense?’”

Armed with two late first-round picks, the Packers opted against trading up to get one of the top receiving prospects in this class as six wideouts went among the first 18 selections.

The Packers also didn’t follow the lead of the Philadelphia Eagles or Arizona Cardinals by trading a first-round pick to land a veteran receiver. Philadelphia acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona got Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Green Bay instead boosted its defense and took two Georgia teammates in the first round, with linebacker Quay Walker going 22nd overall and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt 28th.

The Packers took Watson in the second round and UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in the third round Friday.

On the final day of the draft, they selected Doubs (134th overall) and Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (140th) in the fourth round, South Carolina outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (179) in the fifth and Georgia Tech safety/linebacker Tariq Carpenter (228th), Miami defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (234th), Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (249th) and Toure (258th) in the seventh.

Gutekunst didn’t rule out the possibility of adding another veteran receiver to go along with free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Packers last month.

“We’ll see what’s out there and if we can help our team,” Gutekunst said. “What we did in the draft wouldn’t prevent us from trying to help our team at wide receiver or anywhere else.”

WAITING ON PASS RUSHER

The Packers needed to find an outside linebacker to complement the duo of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith after the cap-related release of Za’Darius Smith, but they didn’t draft anyone at that position until taking Enagbare with the final pick of the fifth round.

“He’s got great length, good hands, good power in his hands,” Gutekunst said.

UPGRADING SPECIAL TEAMS

Green Bay picked plenty of players who figure to help out a special teams unit that ranked as the league’s worst last season, according to Football Outsiders efficiency metrics.

Watson had 52 career kickoff returns and scored on two of them during his college career. Doubs scored on a punt return the first time he touched the ball for Nevada. Carpenter filled a variety of special teams roles at Georgia Tech.

Gutekunst said new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia provided plenty of input.

“We’ve got to get better there, so I think we’re open to a lot of different things that maybe we wouldn’t have done in the past,” Gutekunst said.

VERSATILE BLOCKERS

The Packers traditionally have valued offensive linemen who could play multiple positions, but lost two players who fit that profile now that Billy Turner’s with the Denver Broncos and Lucas Patrick has joined the Chicago Bears.

But they found guys who could pick up the slack.

Rhyan was a left tackle at UCLA but also could play guard. Tom played both center and left tackle at Wake Forest.

“I feel comfortable playing any position on the offensive line, so I’m just ready to play wherever they put me and go from there,” Tom said.

PERSONAL CONNECTIONS

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round in 1993, but never played for Green Bay during an NFL career that included stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ford says he went to middle school with Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton. Doubs said his mother is a longtime Packers fan.

“I just thought that it would be so surreal for me to play for a team my mom has always been rooting for,” Doubs said. “Jerseys, shirts, hats, the whole nine, man.”

MAKING MOVES

The Packers opened this draft with two second-round picks at No. 53 and No. 59, but traded both for the opportunity to take Watson at No. 34 on Friday.

They went in the other direction Saturday.

The Packers moved down eight spots in the fifth round to get a fourth seventh-round pick at No. 234 that they used on Ford.

___

Comments / 4

Benjamin May
3d ago

Honestly, I think it was a good draft. I like Watson. Seems like a more capable MVS in regards to catching the ball. Or maybe a faster Jordy Nelson.

Reply
6
Related
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Explains Why Packers Fans Should Be Excited About Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with their first pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Six picks later, they drafted his college teammate Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick . As might have been predicted, many Packers fans were upset that the team did not take a wide receiver in the first round. (Of course, the Packers selected Christian Watson with the second pick in the second round). However, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reasons that Packers fans should be elated with the pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bears release Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The Chicago Bears are doing one of their players a favor. Chicago on Saturday agreed to release Nick Foles at the veteran quarterback’s request. Foles’ agent shared the news and praised Bears general manager Ryan Poles for the classy move. The Bears attempted to trade Foles, who is...
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Chiefs#Giants#Titans#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfc North#Wideouts
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Guarantees Return To Bucs On 1 Condition

Rob Gronkowski guarantees he will return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they can meet his demands. During NFL Draft weekend, a reporter asked Gronk if he’d play again for the Buccaneers if they signed Julian Edelman. Gronkowski responded with a resounding yes. “If Julian signs with the Bucs...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Complete Davante Adams Trade with 2022 NFL Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams for a first and second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency. Green Bay also had their own free agents that they needed to sign or else lose key pieces of their stout defense. Now that the NFL Draft is complete, we can now see a clear picture of everything that the Packers got in return for Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Computer Model Names Team With Worst NFL Draft

Which NFL team had the worst performance at the draft over this weekend?. According to a model released by NFL expert Warren Sharp on Saturday, the team with the least amount of value acquired in the 2022 NFL Draft is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos had less picks than usual...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Patriots Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

The New England Patriots have extended a rookie mini-camp invitation to the son of a franchise legend. Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, the son of former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, will participate in the event, which is reportedly slated for May 13-16 at Gillette Stadium. A...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Message To Gisele Revealed: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady is returning for another season in Tampa Bay, but for how much longer will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback play?. According to Complex, Brady told his wife, Gisele Bundchen, that he wanted to do this “one more time.”. Does that mean one more Super Bowl? Or one...
NFL
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy