Hundreds Join Men Who Care Of Germantown Inc. To March Against Gun Violence In Philadelphia

By Wakisha Bailey
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In response to relentless violence in Philadelphia, a community group in Germantown closed off parts of Washington Lane and Stenton Avenue Saturday for a peace walk.

“We walking because we care,” one man marching said. “We walking because we love.”

Hundreds of people joined the Men Who Care of Germantown Inc. for their first ever “Reviving The Village Peace Walk & Fair.” Joe Budd, the founder of Men Who Care of Germantown Inc., led the pack.

“It it just so exciting to see the community coming together to fight against this gun violence that’s going on in our community,” Budd said.

“This is a student at Martin Luther King High School that stepped up to say she wanted to encourage her community,” he added.

To put the guns down and get involved. Zion Shade is a proud junior at Martin Luther King High.

“I think it’s important that we have events like this and things like this that are for a better cause,” Shade said.

Following the march that began at Roosevelt Elementary School and ended Martin Luther King High, there was a job and resource fair.

Vendors from all over waited to educate and assist those who lost their loved ones to the streets.

“This is all about those families that have been impacted,” Budd said. “Families that have loved ones murdered. Families that have been a victim of gun violence. We want to make sure the northwest is standing up for our community and saying, ‘Enough is enough.”

From the march to the dancing and the food, Budd says Saturday’s event was a success but they now must take this momentum and put it into action.

Philadelphia, PA
