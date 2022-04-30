ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Thayer Munford could instantly compete for Raiders right tackle job

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fs935_0fPSjRvh00

Over and over again Raiders GM Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have preached versatility among their offensive linemen. That point was driven home with their selection of Dylan Parham in the third round. But the tone was a bit different when they nabbed Thayer Munford in the seventh round.

“The offensive tackle position in itself is a position that, the supply and demand at that position is tough,” Ziegler said when describing Munford. “You look at it in free agency. It’s a tough position to play and there’s not a lot of human beings that size, length, athletic skill set to play tackle and to have a tackle like Thayer that was there that played in the BigTen for Ohio State and played against a lot of talent and did a solid job in those matchups. To have a tackle with that resume was an attractive thing. Obviously he’ll have to come in and show what he can do at the professional level. His college career is over. Again to see a tackle that we both evaluated and thought was obviously a good player was good to see.”

Not once in that statement did Ziegler refer to Munford as anything but a tackle.

Why does that matter? Well, the 6-5, 328-pounder played guard all of last season for the Buckeyes. And all the draft projections I saw of him, he was listed as a guard. Usually when that happens it’s either because he played better at guard or doesn’t have physical traits that translate to the NFL. That’s not the case with Munford.

“My strengths are definitely having longer arms and I’m very quick on my feet,” Munford said following his selection. Those are not typically seen as guard strengths, those are tackle strengths.

As it happens, the Raiders spent a first round pick in last year’s draft on Alex Leatherwood – another former college tackle who projected as a guard in the draft process. But in Leatherwood’s case, there was good reason. It was because his strength was in run blocking, not pass blocking. And after four games, that became obvious to the Raiders too, so they moved him to guard.

Since then the team has not brought in anyone to fill the need at right tackle. But is it crazy to think they may have just found their guy in the seventh round?

Even while Munford was seen as a guard, he was viewed as a mid-round pick in this draft. So, his availability in the seventh round is not necessarily indicative of his talent. It could just be he slipped through because of the fact that he was a fifth-year senior who made the rare decision to move inside after several years at tackle. The reason why he did that is important, however.

“I played three years at left tackle and I always saw myself as a versatile type player and I’m going to play guard too,” Munford added. “I played guard this year and I think I did pretty well at guard. This year was basically on me. I brought it up to the coaches. The coaches never forced me to play guard. I said, yeah, I’m a team player, I pledge to do this. Let’s do what’s best for the team.”

Munford was a first-team All BigTen left tackle. Then last season he was a First Team All BigTen left guard. And by all accounts, he was better as a tackle than he was as a guard. Could it be most teams just overlooked him because of his move inside?

Whatever the reason for his fall, all signs point to Munford having a viable shot at competing for at least the swing tackle job and potentially in the mix for the wide open right tackle job.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Gm#Ohio State#Buckeyes
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
Yardbarker

Master Teague Headlines Bears Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Bears GM Ryan Poles projected the team would be a prime target for plenty of undrafted free agents because of perceived open roster spots. The Bears have begun the process of signing undrafted players and a key goal was getting wide receivers. They have reportedly have six wide receivers among a list of 20 undrafted free agent signings.
NFL
NBC Sports

Commanders signing yet another guard with ties to Ron Rivera

When Ron Rivera addressed the media following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, he explained that he and his coaching staff would get together Monday to evaluate if there were any other parts of the roster to "fill in." Apparently, the group felt like more work indeed needed to...
NFL
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy