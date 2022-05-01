ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating

 3 days ago

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and a possible active shooter, at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man in his mid-30s was found dead at the dispensary, suffering from gunshot wounds, the agency said. His identity has not been released.

Witnesses described hearing several gunshots and finding out there was some type of confrontation at the dispensary.

"All of a sudden we hear like five gunshots, bam! bam! bam! bam! And we all just started running," said Yehuda Cohentov, who was in the synagogue at the time. "We just start running out, see what happened, and we just saw a bunch of cop cars pull up. We ask them what happened, and apparently, right over here at the dispensary, the guy was trying to get something, I don't know, and he didn't like it, whatever, and he started shooting."

Detectives say they don't believe the incident was a robbery.

Police are looking for two male suspects who were seen running away on foot following the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.

No further details were available.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
