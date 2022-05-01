ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Everest runs away with title at home boys track invitational

By Shereen Siewert
WESTON – D.C. Everest won 12 events and rolled to the team title at its home D.C. Everest Boys Track & Field Invitational on Friday at Stiehm Stadium.

D.C. Everest dominated to finish with 216 points. Marshfield was a distant second with 132.5 points, and Wausau East took third with 131 points.

Caiden Hoeppner, Blake Postler and Cole Stevens all earned two individual wins for D.C. Everest.

Hoeppner won the 100 meters in 10.73 seconds and the 200 in 23.27; Postler took first in the 110 hurdles (15.24) and the 300 hurdles (42.45), and Stevens was first in the shot put (52 feet, 1 inch) and discus (163-1).

Also earning wins for D.C. Everest were the 400 relay team (43.92), the 800 relay team (1:35.19), Matt David in the 800 (2:05.05), Owen Hagemeister in the high jump (5-6), Keaton Oettinger in the pole vault (12-6), and Triton Schmidt in the long jump (22-7).

Erek Ross earned Wausau East’s lone win as he took first in the 1,600 in 4:41.85.

D.C. Everest Boys Track & Field Invitational

April 29, at Stiehm Stadium, D.C. Everest High School

Team scores:

1. D.C. Everest 216; 2. Marshfield 132.5; 3. Wausau East 131; 4. Marathon 112.5; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 81; 6. Stevens Point 36.

