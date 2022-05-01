ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Fire reports death of young man who fell off Isla Vista cliff

By Lily Dallow
 3 days ago
Fatal fall raises old concerns about cliff danger in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said a man, estimated to be 18-years-old, fell off of a cliff in Isla Vista and died on Friday night.

County Fire said it happened around 11:37 p.m. on the 6600 block of Del Playa, and crews attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Chasen Alibrando of Santa Monica.

Former Irvine City Council Member Beth Krom knows the pain of losing a loved one to a fall in Isla Vista.

"This makes at least six cliff fall deaths in Isla Vista since our son Noah died 13 years ago, just a week before he was to graduate from UCSB," said Krom, " I fought for better safety, but sadly protecting the lives of college students remains a challenge leaders and property owners seem unwilling to prioritize in Isla Vista. My heart goes out to this young man's family."

Noah Krom would have turned 35 on Monday.

Isla Vista Community Services District Board member Ethan Bertrand said,. "What happened last night is a tragedy, our community's thoughts are with the loved ones of the person who passed away. We need to continue to work to make Isla Vista safer at night, we know this, there have been many efforts over the years, and this is an indicator that we have to keep up that work."

Bertrand said he hopes people who witnessed the tragedy will get help if they need it.

"I want to encourage anyone who was at the scene who is having trouble to seek out help that is certainly a very, very difficult event and I want to make sure that folks are taking care of themselves, " said Bertrand, "I also want to thank first responders for their heroic efforts and I want to encourage everyone to be safe and take care this weekend."

