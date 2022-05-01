ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong wind gusts Sunday for mountain, desert areas

By Moses Small
 3 days ago

Sunday will be slightly cooler than seasonal averages in Bakersfield, before a gradual warmup over the week.

Bakersfield will see temperatures in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Meantime a wind advisory is in place for parts of the mountains.

Wind speeds Sunday will gust as high as 60 miles per hour in Tehachapi, and 50 miles per hour in Mojave. This could create blowing dust, so take care on the roads.

