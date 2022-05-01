West Town art exhibit highlights housing inequity in Chicago
CHICAGO — A new art exhibit in West Town aims to highlight the history of inequity in housing in Chicago.
The ‘Key Change’ exhibit paints a picture of the ongoing housing crisis in Chicago and the root causes behind it.
The 'Key Change' exhibit paints a picture of the ongoing housing crisis in Chicago and the root causes behind it.

Sales at the exhibit will go to benefit Mercy Housing Lakefront, an organization that operates affordable housing in Chicago.
