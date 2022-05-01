ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Town art exhibit highlights housing inequity in Chicago

By Gaynor Hall
CHICAGO — A new art exhibit in West Town aims to highlight the history of inequity in housing in Chicago.

The ‘Key Change’ exhibit paints a picture of the ongoing housing crisis in Chicago and the root causes behind it.

Sales at the exhibit will go to benefit Mercy Housing Lakefront, an organization that operates affordable housing in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

