ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Christian Smalls, the unlikely union leader who took on Amazon

By Andrea RENAULT, Kena Betancur, Juliette MICHEL, Ed JONES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0Tct_0fPSfvmr00
THe president of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) Christian Smalls at a rally in New York in April 2022 /AFP/File

In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all sides as he walks by the bus stop where he spent countless hours trying to convince Amazon employees to form a union.

The president of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which caused a stir in early April by becoming the e-commerce giant's first union in the United States, walks the sidewalk he knows so well in a New York industrial area.

He will soon learn if, after the win at the JFK8 warehouse, he has convinced employees of the sorting center located across the street, LDJ5, to unionize. The vote took place from April 25 to 29, and the counting will begin on Monday.

"There are good vibes," he says.

A week before the result, seasoned trade unionists want to take their picture with him, journalists assail him with questions, and members of his team ask him about the organization.

He has just shared the podium with two stars of the American left, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and is preparing to lead a new rally.

Smalls, 33, unemployed, worked in the JFK8 warehouse until March 2020. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, and faced with a still little-understood and devastating virus, he protested against the lack of protection and called for a walkout.

The protest did not draw crowds but it did gain attention, at least at Amazon. Smalls was fired two days later, officially for quarantine violations.

- Meals, cannabis and bonfires -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUfdv_0fPSfvmr00
Christian Smalls, seen here at an event in New York in March 2022, does not look like a typical labor union leader /AFP/File

According to an internal memo that leaked to the press shortly afterwards, a senior Amazon official said that Smalls was "not smart, or articulate," and that he should be made "the face of the entire union/organizing movement"

"I demonstrated that," Smalls told AFP two years later.

In the meantime, he protested outside several residences of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to defend the rights of essential workers during the pandemic.

He also went in the spring of 2021 to support activists trying to form a union at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama.

It was after that trip that he and his small team decided to try their luck in New York, on their own terms and without support from a traditional labor organization.

Smalls became a mainstay at the bus stop, where he waited for shifts to change so he could chat with employees. Others -- his friend Derrick Palmer and a few employees persuaded of the need to fight, as well as a handful of activists who deliberately got hired at Amazon to join the struggle -- worked the break rooms.

They listened, tirelessly explaining what a union is, bringing in food, distributing a little cannabis. To reach the night shifts, they sometimes lit bonfires.

Experts on labor movements said they had little chance of success.

The team had almost no money at the outset: before the first vote, they raised $120,000 through internet fundraising and T-shirt sales, while Amazon spent $4.3 million to counter their campaign.

With the help of a pro bono lawyer, they officially filed their request for the organization of a vote after obtaining the signatures of 30 percent of the employees, when the traditional unions often expect to have at least 50 percent.

Their leader was a complete unknown.

- 'The spark' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMsuk_0fPSfvmr00
Christian Smalls (C) celebrates after workers voted to form a union at the Amazon sorting warehouse in New York on April 1, 2022 /AFP/File

With his rapper-inspired style, the African-American activist "doesn't look or dress like a typical union leader," said Justine Medina, a member of ALU.

But, she said, he is "brilliant, he knows how to inspire, to put people at the role they are good at, how to rally."

All the media attention "does not get to his head," she added, calling him "down to earth."

He did celebrate the union's victory on April 1, though. Smalls came bounding out of the building where the counting took place, dressed all in red from baseball cap to sneakers, before cracking open the bubbly and thanking Jeff Bezos for going into space while they were campaigning back on Earth.

ALU arrived at just the right moment. After the pandemic brought harsh working conditions for essential workers, and in the midst of inflation, employees are ready to ask for more.

And in a tight labor market, they know the ball is in their court. Starbucks, Apple, Alphabet are also facing unionization plans.

Smalls hopes that ALU "the spark for a whole movement at Amazon."

Comments / 9

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Bernie Sanders
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Union Workers#The Amazon Labor Union#Afp File#American
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Essence

Have You Ever Wondered What ‘420’ Actually Means?

There’s a specific reason why 420 is associated with marijuana. Over the last decade, 18 states, plus Washington D.C. and Guam, have legalized marijuana for recreational use Mainstream attitudes towards the substance are changing, although marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. It is also one of the rare...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Daily Mail

Rhode Island teacher is under fire after boasting that he taught his students Elon Musk's Twitter buyout was 'the worst thing ever' because 'wealthy elites shouldn't be given these types of opportunities'

A Rhode Island teacher has come under fire after he bragged about telling several of his classes that Elon Musk's buyout of social media giant Twitter was 'the worst thing that could have happened'. Enrique Sanchez, who teaches at Central High School in Providence but is also running as a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Mashed

The Real Reason Egg Prices Are Rising

You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy