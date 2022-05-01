ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Experts see harsh realities ahead for Musk at Twitter

By Glenn CHAPMAN, Britta Pedersen, Jade Gao, Olivier DOULIERY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zD64n_0fPSft1P00
Analysts have doubts about Elon Musk's notion of relying on subscriptions instead of ads at Twitter /POOL/AFP/File

Tesla boss Elon Musk's road to turning Twitter into a money-making platform where anyone can say anything looks to experts like a tough one.

Musk's $44-billion deal to buy the global messaging platform must still get the backing of shareholders and regulators.

And while Musk has not revealed nitty-gritty details of how he would run the business side of Twitter, he has voiced enthusiasm for dialing back content moderation to a legal minimum and making money from subscriptions.

"Other than advocating free speech, Musk hasn't articulated a vision of what the platform can be," Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP.

"He hasn't said if Twitter has an age issue, a geographic skew, who is the biggest competitor -- what else he is thinking."

- Subtract ads? -

Musk's talk of doing away with Twitter's advertising model for revenue, relying instead on subscriptions, does not appear feasible, Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note to investors.

"Elon Musk has floated the idea of ditching the ad revenue model," Sebastian said.

"We struggle to believe this will happen altogether, unless he plans to fund interest payments on debt out of his own pocket."

Analysts doubt that Twitter users would flock to pay for premium content or features such as retweeting posts when social media platforms such as Facebook are free of charge. Musk could try selling posts or asking other websites to pay for anything they use from tweets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTR7r_0fPSft1P00
Brands are expected to be leery of having their ads be associated with controversial posts if content moderation is reduced to a minimum at Twitter /AFP/File

Musk's proclaimed stance as a free speech absolutist also promises to undermine the advertising on which Twitter currently depends for revenue.

Brands are averse to having their ads associated with controversial content, such as misinformation or posts that could cause real-world harm, analysts agreed.

Pushing heavily into subscriptions is likely to reduce the audience at Twitter, at the same time that allowing more controversial posts creates a "toxic environment" that puts off advertisers, said Lauren Walden of Tinuiti digital marketing specialty firm.

As Twitter struggles with profitability, Musk will be on the hook for hefty interest payments from financing arranged to buy the San Francisco-based company.

Meanwhile, US legislators are already threatening to modify a law sparing internet platforms from responsibility for what users post. They could use a Musk-led Twitter as a poster child for the effort.

- Troll roadmap? -

Musk's talk of getting rid of "bots," software-powered accounts that fire off posts, and verifying user identities runs up against privacy concerns as well as the very free speech right he claims to cherish, academics noted.

"Spam is a form of free speech," said Duke University sociology professor Chris Bail.

"Some of the proposals Muskâs put out there might actually contradict each other."

Changes Musk plans for Twitter include making public the software running the platform, letting people see how posts are handled and even recommending tweaks.

Making Twitter software "open source" could give users insight and control at the platform, but would provide "uncivil actors" with instructions on how to better spread their posts, Bail told AFP.

"Paradoxically, open-sourcing the platform may actually make it easier for trolls to dominate the platform," Bail said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmRqe_0fPSft1P00
Elon Musk is poised to take over Twitter while he runs a set of other enterprises including electric car star Tesla and private space exploration endeavor SpaceX /AFP

Musk would be taking control of Twitter while still running electric car maker Tesla; tunnel-drilling enterprise Boring Company; private space exploration endeavor SpaceX and a Neuralink project to sync brains with computers.

"It is like he is collecting CEO jobs," quipped tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

"Maybe with 10 he gets free coffee."

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was heavily criticized for dividing his time by running digital payments firm Block, then called Square, while he was chief of Twitter.

However, Musk is a proven success as a businessman and the world's richest person.

"The only thing that gives me pause is that he has expertise in engineering firms, but Twitter really isn't an engineering firm," Bail said.

"It's not about teaching a car to drive itself, it's about serving the interests of people."

Comments / 21

realistically indifferent
2d ago

Yeah same expert that trashed him for SpaceX, Tesla and all the other thing he has done, that experts said could not be done.

Reply
16
Robert Lincoln
2d ago

Musk is going to get schooled by the Democratic experts as to why America needs Right leaning suppression for democracy!!! let's see if it works. it's not working well for Left leaning indoctrination platform Facebook run by the CIA!!!! Facebook a d the CIA are Mining every algorithm out there to controll you wile you play an a virtual reality.... Hand in there sheeple you'll probably be fine!!!

Reply(2)
4
Dave S
2d ago

Any time the story uses the word ""EXPERTS"" you know it's BULL!!!

Reply
12
Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Twitter Pool Afp File#Creative Strategies#Baird Equity Research
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy