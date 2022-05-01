ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers finish on-the-fly offensive retool with draft picks

By Will Graves - Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS8BL_0fPSf6IP00
Kenny Pickett Quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round NFL football draft pick, meets with reporters at the team's training facility in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Retooling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is nearly complete after the NFL draft.

The Steelers used five of their seven players on skill position players.

Their haul included quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

Pittsburgh also drafted running back/tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

The Steelers will have one of the youngest offenses in the league in 2022, with every projected starter age 28 or younger.

Steelers select Kenny Pickett with 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tannehill: Divisional loss left Titans QB with 'deep scar'

Sleepless nights. Rewinding the loss in his mind over and over again. Therapy sessions as well. And weeks and weeks of time. Ryan Tannehill has lost big games before. Losing as the AFC's No. 1 seed with the Titans quarterback throwing three interceptions — the last with 20 seconds left — left him with a “deep scar."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rangers host the Penguins to begin the NHL Playoffs

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers went 3-2 against the Penguins during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 7, the Rangers won 3-0. New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins F.N.B. Big Screen returns for 2022 round one home playoff games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that the outdoor F.N.B. Big Screen will return for all home games in round one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to the Penguins, the F.N.B. Big Screen has been a staple for more than a decade and will be located at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street directly across from PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy