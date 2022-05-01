Steelers finish on-the-fly offensive retool with draft picks

Kenny Pickett Quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round NFL football draft pick, meets with reporters at the team's training facility in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Retooling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is nearly complete after the NFL draft.

The Steelers used five of their seven players on skill position players.

Their haul included quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

Pittsburgh also drafted running back/tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

The Steelers will have one of the youngest offenses in the league in 2022, with every projected starter age 28 or younger.

Steelers select Kenny Pickett with 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

©2022 Cox Media Group