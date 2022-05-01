ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: 2 officers, civilians hurt after car hits cruiser conducting traffic stop in North Philly

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia Police officers were injured in a car accident, along with civilians in another vehicle, while on a traffic stop, in North Philadelphia. According to officials, two officers with the 22nd Philadelphia Police District were conducting a traffic stop...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Captures Alleged Gunman Running Away After Shooting Uber Driver In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Surveillance cameras captured an Uber driver chasing after his car in West Philadelphia after he was shot. Now, the search is on for the gunman. Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation. But officers are also going through security video that captured the aftermath of the shooting.  Security video shows, who a neighbor says, is a gunman running away from the scene after shooting an Uber driver by Cobbs Creek Parkway and Delancey Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Another video shows who the neighbor says is the Uber driver limping across a street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed in North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the left side of his head and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Philadelphia Police#North Philadelphia#North Philly#Mercedes
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Antonio Burke Arrested In Dallas After Allegedly Killing Former Girlfriend At Burlington County Car Wash

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made a cross-country arrest. Burlington County prosecutors have announced charges in the murder of a woman at a Palmyra car wash. They say Antonio Burke, of Palmyra, shot and killed his former girlfriend, Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson. The shooting happened on April 18. Police arrested Burke during a traffic stop in Dallas, Texas, Monday morning. Prosecutors continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy