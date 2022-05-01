ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five former Baylor Bears sign undrafted free agent contracts following the 2022 NFL Draft

By Eric Kelly
 3 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Following the seven round NFL Draft, five more former Baylor Football standouts signed undrafted free agent contracts. Those UDFA signings now give the Bears 11 total players who will attend an NFL training camp.

The five undrafted players and the teams they signed with are:

  • Xavier Newman-Johnson (Tennessee Titans)
  • Abram Smith (New Orleans Saints)
  • Raleigh Texada (Green Bay Packers)
  • Jairon McVea (Los Angeles Rams)
  • Drew Estrada (Houston Texans)
