Idaho Mustangs extend amazing win streak to 33 games with dominating victory

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new players are coming to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs next season. Former LSU center Efton Reid committed to Gonzaga on Sunday. Reid, a former five-star recruit, played in 34 games for the Tigers last season. He averaged 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 points per game on 52-percent efficiency.
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options. The rising junior and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal. Addison put in his paperwork by the May 1 deadline. The decision comes amid reports that Addison is considering USC as a potential destination. Addison caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall.
Boise State's basketball program was simply on fire this year--and it wasn't "supposed" to be that way. After years of being over-shadowed by the football program, it seems that Leon Rice put together a crew strong enough to steal the spotlight on the campus of Boise State University. As first...
Severe weather is causing road closures in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming. I-90 has closed south of Hardin to the Wyoming border. I-90 is also closed from the Wyoming border to Ranchester. A portion of I-90 in Wyoming is open from Ranchester south to Sheridan, then closed again south of Sheridan all the way to Sundance.
SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir.
Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call.
...
The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at River Oaks in Sandy next Monday and Tuesday. Bountiful, Skyline, Stansbury, Timpview and Wasatch each won their respective region titles. Timpview...
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […]
The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
I'm not the biggest fan of watching the NFL Draft. It feels like an eternity of time between teams announcing their picks and the thing is spread out over THREE days! But even if you're just a casual NFL fan, you probably saw at least some of the results and headlines that came out of the draft. Along with the countless other stories of football players having their dreams fulfilled, a few of the names called in the seven rounds of this year's draft were connected to the Griz and Bobcats.
Spring black bear season in Montana got underway April 15. And it's one to remember for at least one Montana hunter. Paden Braaten and his hunting companions Chandler Braaten and Garrett Domagala were able to get a fairly early jump on the season last week, in the famous None of Your Business Valley in Don't Even Bother to Ask County. Actually, if we had had a chance to press Paden on the matter, he might have divulged at least some location details. No matter. Black bears seem to be getting more plentiful in Montana, and there's bound to be some big ones among the ranks in at least several areas of the state.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team had a lot of reasons to celebrate Monday. First, three of their sophomores are moving onto their respective schools. Pia Selke is taking her talents to the University of Charleston, a Division II school in West Virginia....
No doubt about it – we are getting more wind today than ever before in history. I hear people saying that all over Wyoming, in Utah, in Nevada, and even in Dallas, Texas during this long windy spring. No matter where we have been over the past few months,...
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed recent evidence of a grizzly bear roaming in central Montana.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, grizzly bear tracks and fur samples were collected from the North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown. The tracks on the west side of the range were reported to state officials on April 29. A bear management specialist visited the site the following day and confirmed 6.25-inch-wide grizzly tracks.
State wildlife officials spoke with neighboring property owners to notify them of the bear’s presence, identify any potential conflicts, and search for additional grizzly sign. Hair collected from a barbed wire fence...
Caldwell native and former Les Bois Park jockey Gary Stevens wins his third and final Kentucky Derby, riding Silver Charm to victory at Churchill Downs. The former Capital High wrestler would take the Preakness Stakes two weeks later, one of three times he won two legs of the Triple Crown in the same year. Stevens triumphed in each of horse racing’s three major races three times for a total of nine career Triple Crown wins.
Comments / 0