Blackfoot, ID

Idaho Mustangs extend amazing win streak to 33 games with dominating victory

By Eric Moon
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Mustangs semi-pro football team has won an incredible 33 straight games dating back four seasons, and they extended the streak Saturday...

localnews8.com

