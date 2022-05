SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was felt just east of San Jose Monday afternoon, the United States Geological Service service reported. USGS showed the Earthquake as being five miles northeast of Alum Rock. Its depth was measured at 6.8 kilometers. There is no word as to injuries and damage caused by […]

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO