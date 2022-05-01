ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Police investigation closes area in West Hartford

By Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation has shut down an...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Teen, Woman Injured In Shooting On Street In Hartford

Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on a busy Connecticut street. The shooting took place in Hartford around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at 18 Townley St., next to Saint Francis Hospital. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area after...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Daily Voice

New Haven Resident Assaults Hamden Woman With Knife, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden. Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan. Responding...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wfsb#Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy