Police investigation closes area in West Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hartford said Tuesday night an 11-year-old girl who was missing has been located. They were searching for Jamayra Halstead from Hartford. Police said she was located safe and sound.
Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on a busy Connecticut street. The shooting took place in Hartford around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at 18 Townley St., next to Saint Francis Hospital. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area after...
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-95 North in Warwick on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10 a.m. just north of the Route 4 onramp and brought traffic to a crawl on the highway. State Police Lt. Simon Liu told 12 News, the passenger of a pickup […]
A Connecticut community is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old girl who died in an accident on her family's farm. Ellie Kuslis was fatally injured on Saturday afternoon, the Watertown Police Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. After arriving at a field on Barnes Road,...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
A Connecticut woman was found dead after police responded to an assault complaint. The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Waterbury in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue. Officers located a woman who had sustained visible injuries and was pronounced...
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden. Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan. Responding...
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
A Northvale police sergeant is accused of embezzling more than $75,000 from local PBA accounts.Sgt. Charles J. “CJ” Amorosso, 35, “made cash withdrawals and transferred money out of multiple PBA (Police Benevolent Association) bank accounts without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Muse…
A woman and an infant fell from the platform of the Stamford Metro-North train station and onto the train tracks, officials say. The incident happened Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. MTA spokeswoman Meghan Keegan says the woman and the infant were transported to Stamford Hospital. Keegan says there were no nearby...
Comments / 0