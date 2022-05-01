ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Luzardo shuts down Mariners, Marlins win seventh straight

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlora_0fPSdbRz00

Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings and the Miami Marlins won their seventh straight game, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday night.

Brian Anderson had two hits for the Marlins, whose last seven-game win streak ran from April 24-30, 2016.

Luzardo (2-1) struck out five and walked one in his longest outing of the season.

“I just wanted to get ahead and attack the hitters,” Luzardo said. “I feel that’s the biggest adjustment I’ve made this year. My stuff was working in the zone. I didn’t want to fall behind in the count and give the hitters the edge.”

Mariners starter Robbie Ray cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in a 36-pitch fifth inning. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed RBI singles to Bryan De La Cruz and Jon Berti and walked three, including Garrett Cooper with the bases loaded.

“(Ray) was unbelievable tonight,” said Anderson, who began the fifth-inning rally with a double. “He didn’t make many mistakes and when he did, we were ready. The way our pitching has been going, any offense that we can put together it seems to give us a whole lot of confidence.”

Ray (1-2) was lifted after five innings. He gave up three runs, four hits, struck out eight and walked four.

“I felt really good, command was really good, fastball was good, slider was good,” Ray said. “It’s the best I felt all year. I came up short and lost a little of my focus. Self-inflicted.”

De La Cruz and Berti were part of the all right-handed hitting lineup Marlins manager Don Mattingly used against the left-handed Ray.

“Everybody’s got a role on our club, and I think that’s better for me and our staff when the pieces fit,” Mattingly said. “Everybody has something that we expect from them and they know over time they’re all part of it.”

Miami relievers Anthony Bass and Cole Sulser each threw a scoreless inning and Anthony Bender pitched around two singles in the ninth for his sixth save.

J. P. Crawford had three of the Mariners’ five hits.

“Playing these tight games against really good pitching ,you have to find a way to get it done,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’re fine. It goes in streaks like that. It’s just a matter of getting through it now.”

Seattle struck first on Dylan Moore’s leadoff homer in the third. Moore drove Luzardo’s fastball over the wall in left-center for his first home run of the season.

DOUBLE SWITCH

Mariners’ catcher Luis Torrens began the game as the designated hitter, but when Adam Frazier pinch hit for catcher Tom Murphy in the seventh, Torrens took over the position in the bottom half. The move cost Seattle its designated hitter.

CLOSE CALL

Jesús Aguilar hit a line drive that bounced off the leg of Marlins third base coach Al Pedrique in the fifth. Pedrique, who was positioned toward base runner De La Cruz at second, fell to the ground but quickly reached his feet.

MARINERS MOVES

IF Mike Ford was traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. The 29-year-old Ford signed a minor league deal with Seattle last month and began the season at Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners promoted Ford to the major league club April 19 before he was designated for assignment Monday. ... OF Stuart Fairchild was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

DIAZ DEALT

The Marlins traded IF Isan Díaz to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations or a player to be named. Díaz was designated for assignment during spring training and began the season in Miami’s Triple-A club in Jacksonville. With Díaz’s departure, the four players Miami acquired for Christian Yelich in 2018 are no longer in the organization.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (high right ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Haniger underwent an MRI Saturday and Servais said the test confirmed the injury’s severity.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) is throwing from 45 feet.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Gilbert (3-0, 0.40) will start the series finale for the Mariners on Sunday and the Marlins will go with RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 1.78).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Giants keep adding, acquire infielder Diaz from Miami

The Giants' roster shuffle continued late Saturday night, hours after a 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. The Giants are set to acquire infielder Isan Diaz from the Miami Marlins for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson reported. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jesús Luzardo
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Sixto Sánchez
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Don Mattingly
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#The Seattle Mariners 3 1#Rbi
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0. Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Seattle has a...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

Alonso helps Mets get to Morton, top Braves 5-4 in DH opener

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York's bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader. Four of the Mets' first five batters reached against Morton, with the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

630K+
Followers
151K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy