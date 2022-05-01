Former MLB players host baseball clinic for kids in Oyster Bay

Two former Major League Baseball players hosted a special clinic for kids in Oyster Bay Saturday.

Kids of all ages attended a free two-hour baseball clinic hosted by former MLB players, Pittsburgh Pirates' Fred Cambria and the Mets' Art Shamsky.

Shamsky, a part of the World Series win in 1969, gave the kids pointers on how to improve their swing and stance in the batters' box.

Cambria meanwhile, who pitched for Pittsburgh, shared pitching techniques as well as his dedicated passion to the sport.

News 12 Storm Wath Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo participated by singing the National Anthem to kick things off as well as shared an inspiring talk to the kids about teamwork and her time as a student athlete.