Bridgeport, NY

Motorcyclist ride in Bridgeport to fundraise for 6-year-old burn victim

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Motorcyclists in Bridgeport came together Saturday for a special fundraiser ride for 6-year-old Dominick Krankall.

Krankall suffered severe burns to his face and leg after he came into contact with ignited gasoline last Sunday.

The group of motorcyclists drove from Bass Pro Shops to Bridgeport Hospital where Krankall is to bring him Teddy Bears.

Organizers said they hope this made his day a little brighter.

"This is why we are here. We are here to bring a little sun rise to him and let him know that he has an entire army and community behind him, backing him up," said Nelson Vazquez, organizer and president of Regulators Auto Club.

