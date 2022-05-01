ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Game day updates: Walleye 3, Cincinnati 0 — Final

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 3 days ago

Here are updates from Saturday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 6 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Huntington Center.

THIRD PERIOD

The Walleye won 3-0 over Cincinnati to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday inside the Huntington Center.

Brett McKenzie and TJ Hensick scored for in the third for the final margin.

Toledo outshot Cincinnati 44-18 for the game, including 13-3 in the third. Billy Christopoulos recorded the shutout for the Walleye.

Saturday’s crowd of 8,592 was the largest in franchise history.

SECOND PERIOD

Toledo continues to lead 1-0.

The Walleye outshot the Cyclones 19-6 in the second period and now 31-15 overall in the game. Yet Toledo leads just 1-0 after Houser has been solid once again.

The Walleye went on a power play 1:12 into the second period and had two tremendous opportunities to score. But Houser robbed Brandon Hawkins and then Brett McKenzie. Patrick Curry also had a great chance but sent it wide.

Christopoulos then came up with back-to-back key stops on Matt McLeod and Justin Vaive to maintain the one-goal lead.

Toledo had two power plays early in the second and had seven shots on Houser but could not add to their one-goal lead.

Walleye defenseman Cam Clarke sent a stretch pass up to John Albert to send him free, alone on a solo breakaway. But Houser stopped Albert's shot. Christopoulos then stopped Just Vaive.

Toledo went on its fifth power play on a delay of game on the Cyclones. But the man advantage was negated by a hooking penalty called on Matt Berry. The Walleye then killed off Cincinnati's second power play of the game.

FIRST PERIOD

The Walleye have taken a 1-0 lead over the Cyclones.

Ten seconds into a power play, Toledo finally broke through against Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser, who had 42 saves in a shutout in Game 5. John Albert scored his team-high fourth goal of the playoffs with 4:12 left in the first period.

Toledo won the faceoff in the Cyclones' zone. T.J. Hensick and Randy Gazzola had the assists. Albert scored on a perfectly-placed shot from the right circle, beating Houser over his right shoulder.

Albert, who had a hat trick in Game 1 for the Walleye, got a two-on-one breakaway with Conlan Keenan but fired his shot just high. Minutes later he scored the game's first goal.

Each team went 0 of 1 on abbreviated power plays to start the game.

Houser made a good stop 1:30 into the game when he stopped a tip shot from Conlan Keenan. Toledo goalie Billy Christopoulos matched him with a solid stop on Wyatt Ege 4:25 in.

Christopoulos then kept it scoreless after a scramble in front of the Walleye net.

Toledo has an 11-9 edge in shots. The Walleye are 1 of 2 on the power play, and Cincinnati is 0 of 1.

LIVE TWEETS

NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Walleye look to embrace tension, use home atmosphere in Game 7

The Toledo Walleye plan to fully embrace the tension that accompanies the magnitude of a Game 7 with a hefty home-ice advantage providing an extra jolt of confidence. Toledo squares off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in the decisive Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in front of what is sure to be a raucous, capacity crowd at the Huntington Center.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend

Crime survivors join together during Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action. Crime survivors join together during Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action. Hamilton County Resource is encouraging residence in the county to reduce food waste. Ask Ashlee talks cousin Bryan Cook drafted to KC, LeadH.E.R. conference. Updated: Apr....
CINCINNATI, OH
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

