Game day updates: Walleye 3, Cincinnati 0 — Final

Here are updates from Saturday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 6 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Huntington Center.

THIRD PERIOD

The Walleye won 3-0 over Cincinnati to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday inside the Huntington Center.

Brett McKenzie and TJ Hensick scored for in the third for the final margin.

Toledo outshot Cincinnati 44-18 for the game, including 13-3 in the third. Billy Christopoulos recorded the shutout for the Walleye.

Saturday’s crowd of 8,592 was the largest in franchise history.

SECOND PERIOD

Toledo continues to lead 1-0.

The Walleye outshot the Cyclones 19-6 in the second period and now 31-15 overall in the game. Yet Toledo leads just 1-0 after Houser has been solid once again.

The Walleye went on a power play 1:12 into the second period and had two tremendous opportunities to score. But Houser robbed Brandon Hawkins and then Brett McKenzie. Patrick Curry also had a great chance but sent it wide.

Christopoulos then came up with back-to-back key stops on Matt McLeod and Justin Vaive to maintain the one-goal lead.

Toledo had two power plays early in the second and had seven shots on Houser but could not add to their one-goal lead.

Walleye defenseman Cam Clarke sent a stretch pass up to John Albert to send him free, alone on a solo breakaway. But Houser stopped Albert's shot. Christopoulos then stopped Just Vaive.

Toledo went on its fifth power play on a delay of game on the Cyclones. But the man advantage was negated by a hooking penalty called on Matt Berry. The Walleye then killed off Cincinnati's second power play of the game.

FIRST PERIOD

The Walleye have taken a 1-0 lead over the Cyclones.

Ten seconds into a power play, Toledo finally broke through against Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser, who had 42 saves in a shutout in Game 5. John Albert scored his team-high fourth goal of the playoffs with 4:12 left in the first period.

Toledo won the faceoff in the Cyclones' zone. T.J. Hensick and Randy Gazzola had the assists. Albert scored on a perfectly-placed shot from the right circle, beating Houser over his right shoulder.

Albert, who had a hat trick in Game 1 for the Walleye, got a two-on-one breakaway with Conlan Keenan but fired his shot just high. Minutes later he scored the game's first goal.

Each team went 0 of 1 on abbreviated power plays to start the game.

Houser made a good stop 1:30 into the game when he stopped a tip shot from Conlan Keenan. Toledo goalie Billy Christopoulos matched him with a solid stop on Wyatt Ege 4:25 in.

Christopoulos then kept it scoreless after a scramble in front of the Walleye net.

Toledo has an 11-9 edge in shots. The Walleye are 1 of 2 on the power play, and Cincinnati is 0 of 1.

