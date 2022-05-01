ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Beach city officials giveaway over 200 trees for Arbor Day

By Emma Riley
 3 days ago

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) —Trees are being planted all over the Panhandle this weekend.

National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April, but Mexico Beach celebrated Saturday morning with a tree giveaway.

Over 200 trees were handed out to the first Mexico Beach residents that showed up at the giveaway.

Each person could choose from three different types of trees, a Sand Live Oak, Bald Cypress and a Loblolly Pine.

All of the trees were donated by Langdale Forest Products.

City Administrator Doug Baber said the city still faces stormwater issues and they hope planting these trees will help recover the trees they lost during the hurricane.

“Well this is our inaugural event for Arbor Day. After Hurricane Michael, we lost about 70 percent of our tree coverage here in Mexico Beach,” Baber said. “And anything we can do to start ringing that back to help us with stormwater from picking up the extra gallons of water that are on the grounds after a rain to adding tree cover and some shade. It is just a really nice thing to do for the community.”

Baber said they want Mexico Beach to be a tree city and the giveaway will be a good contribution when they are applying for grants later on in the year.

WMBB

WMBB

