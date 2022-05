Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a French bulldog that was stolen from a woman's Wilmington residence and later sold to an unsuspecting buyer. The woman let the dog -- named King -- out into the yard of her residence located in the 700 Block of C Street on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She noticed the dog was missing when she checked the yard a few minutes later.

