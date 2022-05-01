ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Missing Everett woman safely located

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Everett Police are seeking the public's help in finding Esther Yisrael. (Everett Police Department)

EVERETT, Mass. — An Everett woman reported missing Saturday has been found safe.

Police sought the public’s help in finding Esther Yisrael, 64.

Yisrael was missing since about 3 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing a green coat, black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217.

Comments / 6

Michelle Woodard
2d ago

She hasn't even been 'missing' for 12 hours yet. Article states she was reported missing at 3pm Saturday and it's. now just past 1am. There must be a lot to the storyline that isn't being released to the public yet. The author was very vague.... bland. wrote as if there is no major safety concerns. Usually person cannot be reportedmissing for at Least 24hr unless there's known danger happening. Prayers sent 🙏

Reply
2
