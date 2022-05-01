Missing Everett woman safely located

Everett Police are seeking the public's help in finding Esther Yisrael. (Everett Police Department)

EVERETT, Mass. — An Everett woman reported missing Saturday has been found safe.

Police sought the public’s help in finding Esther Yisrael, 64.

Yisrael was missing since about 3 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing a green coat, black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217.

