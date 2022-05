HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Public Schools is mourning the death of one of its students. On Tuesday, May 3, the Arkansas school system posted on its Facebook page, saying school officials were notified in the morning by the police department about the death. Police officials say the incident happened around 12 a.m. when officers responded to a call about someone shot in the 600 block of S Walnut Street in Hope.

HOPE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO