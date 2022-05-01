Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Goochland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Louisa and western Goochland Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1108 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cartersville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hadensville, Gum Spring, Fife, Orchid, Sandy Hook, Rock Castle, Three Square, Irwin, Elk Hill, Yanceyville, West View, Georges Tavern, Othma, Locust Creek, Pemberton and Apple Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
