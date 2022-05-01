Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...ROCKBRIDGE AND SOUTHEASTERN BATH COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockbridge Baths, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes the following location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

