Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CHEROKEE...WESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 1102 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Murphy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Tusquitee, Violet, Hot House, Hiawasse Dam, Marble, Brasstown and Culberson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling Friday, May 13. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Talladega County in east central Alabama Central Clay County in east central Alabama * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waldo, or 7 miles south of Talladega, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lineville, Ashland, Waldo, Barfield, Chandler Springs and Gunthertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cleburne, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne; Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Talladega, southwestern Cleburne and northern Clay Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 927 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Munford to Winterboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Talladega, Ashland, Munford, Waldo, Grant Town, Winterboro, Alpine, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport, Talladega Municipal Airport, Mount Cheaha, Camp Mac, Jackson Shoals, Chandler Springs, Ironaton, Jenifer, Lake Chinnabee, Howells Cove and Gunthertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...ROCKBRIDGE AND SOUTHEASTERN BATH COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockbridge Baths, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes the following location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Powhatan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cumberland, northwestern Amelia and western Powhatan Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guinea Mills, or near Cumberland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cumberland, Cartersville, Tobaccoville, Trenholm, Ballsville, Sunnyside, Lakeside Village, Hatchers, Angola, Ashby, Oak Forest, Jefferson, Provost, Rodophil, McRae, Clinton, Tamworth, Whiteville, Grays Siding and Stoddert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Randolph, Pocahontas, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Webster Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Addison (Webster Springs), or 8 miles south of Webster Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richwood, Marlinton, Cass Scenic Railroad, Greenbank, Addison (Webster Springs), Mill Creek, Snowshoe, Mingo, Durbin, Hillsboro, Huttonsville, Arbovale, Cheat Bridge, Minnehaha Springs, Helvetia, Pickens, Waneta, Boyer, Buckeye and Bergoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and northern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia, the City of Covington and the City of Lexington through 1130 PM EDT At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gala, or near Eagle Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington Covington Clifton Forge Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths and Warm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds across southeast Utah and southwest Colorado have diminished below advisory criteria this evening. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT as scheduled.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Estill; Lee; Owsley; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Owsley, southeastern Estill, northwestern Breathitt, Lee and southern Wolfe Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yellow Rock, or 7 miles west of Beattyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Heidelberg, Caryton, Ida May, Old Landing and Whynot around 1050 PM EDT. Beattyville, Proctor, White Ash, Belle Point, Corgleton, Mount Olive, Lower Buffalo and Pebworth around 1055 PM EDT. Maloney, St. Helens, Airedale, Enoch, Grass and Stay around 1100 PM EDT. Fincastle, Monica, Primrose, Canyon Falls, Tallega, Vada, Athol and Lone around 1105 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fillmore, Widecreek, Williba, Oakdale, Flat, Mary, Copebranch, Guerrant, Jetts Creek, War Creek, Lawson, Pence, Gentry, Bethany, Yeadon, Chenowee, Lane, Hollonville, Fivemile, Frozen Creek, Vancleve, Wilhurst, Sewell, Elkatawa, Paxton, Inverness, Curt, Jackson, Simpson, Keck, Moct, Noctor, Quicksand, Dumont, Portsmouth and Smith Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Union, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, northeastern Alachua, southeastern Baker, Union, western Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through Midnight EDT At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cecil Field to 6 miles southwest of Maxville to near Starke to near Gainesville Airport. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Worthington Springs, Palestine Community, Groves and New River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

