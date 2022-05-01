ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Heavy rainfall totals over SW Iowa

By Brett McIntyre
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5m8J_0fPSZNM500

Showers and thunderstorms the past two days have brought heavy rainfall over much of SW Iowa and the Missouri border, as cool and wet weather retains its grip on Central Iowa’s forecast.

Late Friday night, strong thunderstorms brought severe weather and tornadoes to Kansas, with the same system then pushing heavy rain into SW Iowa during the overnight. Totals from Friday night through Saturday morning added up to:

  • 1.08″ Harlan
  • 0.79″ Atlantic
  • 0.67″ Dension
  • 0.59″ Audubon
  • 0.49″ Ames

The soggy overnight weather was added on to rain that fell Thursday and earlier Friday which in some cases pushed totals to around and over two inches in the past 48 hours.

Temperatures will remain cool through next week, with more chances for showers and storms starting Monday evening into Tuesday morning, as well as Thursday and Friday. The wet weather, combined with the persistent cool temperatures will mean many farmers will find it slow going as they try to get into the fields and get planting, which is already delayed, started.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079iNu_0fPSZNM500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdAcA_0fPSZNM500
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas destroying hundreds of homes - as 40 million people across US remain under severe storm threat

Following a devastating tornado that crashed down in Andover, Kansas, 40 million Americans remain under severe storm threat as two separate weather systems move through over a dozen states. On Friday a devastating tornado ripped through Kansas leaving the city of Andover with extensive damage as it leveled multiple homes...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ames, KS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
K92.3

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KWCH.com

Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the work week with showers and storms rolling across Kansas. While nothing severe is expected this morning, aside from pockets of heavy rain, severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening over south-central Kansas. The best...
WICHITA, KS
KETV.com

Tracking severe storms across Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby and the Weather Now Storm Team issued an alert for the potential of powerful thunderstorms, including tornadoes, across Southeast Nebraska Friday evening. Check radar here. Most of the severe weather threat ended for Nebraska communities around 9:30 p.m. Friday but the KETV...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Tornado
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy