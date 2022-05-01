ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in Minnesota

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health said it’s investigating several severe cases of hepatitis among children and has reported the cases to the Centers for Disease...

knoxradio.com

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,979 New Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Minneapolis health leaders recommended everyone wear masks indoors due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, another 1,979 cases and five deaths were reported in the state. Overall, the state has logged over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. According to state data, 12,508 people have died due to the virus since March of 2020. Case growth had slowed in recent months, dropping below the line of caution, but it now sits at 18 cases per 100,000 people,  considered to be in the “high risk” category. The hospitalization rate hovers just below the “high risk” category, with 4.3 admissions per...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Several’ Cases Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness Reported In Minnesota, MDH Says

Originally published April 29, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several cases of a rare-yet-severe children’s liver illness have been reported in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week, the Center for Disease control issued an alert after a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus cases were detected in children between the ages of 1 and 6. M Health Fairview reported two cases of of the illness to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. Dr. Heli Bhatt, a pediatric gastroenterologist at M Health Fairview, said a baby recently received a liver transplant. At the time, doctors did not know to test for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPI News

Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men

Urinary incontinence can plague men as they age, but a new study suggests it may be more than just a bothersome condition and might actually be a harbinger of early death. "This indicates the importance of assessing the general health, risk factors and major co-morbidities among men with LUTS [lower urinary tract symptoms]," wrote the researchers, who were led by Jonne Akerla from the department of urology at Tampere University Hospital in Finland.
SCIENCE
KARE 11

South Dakota 2-year-old waits in Twin Cities for liver transplant

MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsea Schwab never imagined she'd be sitting in the Twin Cities, hundreds of miles away from her home. Her 2-year-old daughter, Baelyn, left fighting for her life. "The Friday before, Baelyn had what we thought was an allergic reaction, we don't know still, but we had taken...
HEALTH
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,736 newly reported cases and three newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,511. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 29. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
MINNESOTA STATE

