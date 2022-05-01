ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight, quiet weather on Sunday

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘All of us have the same issues’: Lee’s Summit neighborhood experiences repetitive flooding problems. Homeowners in one Lee’s Summit neighborhood claim Friday night’s storm is just the latest...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Another rainy season like day for your Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Arrival Of Unsettled Pattern Will Bring Rounds Of Wet Weather

A sunny, dry weekend will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will include separate rounds of wet weather."An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days,…
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lee's Summit, MO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Nfl Draft
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Round of wet weather expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to fresh trade winds will continue into the weekend into the new week. Expect showers to favor windward and mauka locations mostly overnight through the morning periods through Saturday. A wetter pattern is expected with the new week as an upper level system moves in.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Farmers Still Waiting for Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
freightwaves.com

Severe storms brewing for weekend truckers in heartland

Truckers may hit multiple rounds of severe weather in the nation’s heartland this weekend, with more possible next week. At least two low-pressure systems with connected cold fronts will move through the Plains and Midwest over the next few days, with a third system developing Monday. There will be enough energy, moisture and warmth to produce severe thunderstorms in some areas, as well as tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/3 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers are back in the mix tonight (mainly after midnight) through at least tomorrow morning with perhaps some downpours/rumbles here and there. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s again.  Looking Ahead: Thursday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy