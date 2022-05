We can all at least admit this upfront because we know it to be true: The term “steal” is said far too often when it comes to an NFL Draft. Any player taken lower than one analyst might have expected, even if taken in the first round overall, can be called a steal, so it’s all a little out of hand. However, even when used too much, the Kansas City Chiefs are still hearing it more than other teams these days.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO