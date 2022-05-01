Stephen Curry Comments On Kevin Durant And LeBron James Not Being In The Playoffs Currently: "You're Still Going To See Those Guys Back, Bron, KD... It Ain't Like They're Just Going To Ride Off Into The Sunset Either."

Stephen Curry let everyone hear it after he locked down Ja Morant at crunch time in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. With the Warriors up 117-116 and just a little over 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Morant attacked the basket for what could have been the game-winning shot for the Grizzlies. However, Curry was waiting near the rim and made sure to stop the superstar guard from giving Memphis the lead with a clutch block that led to a steal.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO