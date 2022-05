Ten years ago on this day, Junior Seau was found dead in his Oceanside home from a gunshot wound to his chest. The Hall of Fame linebacker’s suicide shook the football world and spurred discourse over the effects of the game on the brain and body, specifically centered around chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). A study by the National Institutes of Health revealed he had degenerative brain disease at the time of his death on May 2, 2012.

