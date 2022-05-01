ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck’s Luke Little invited to NFL rookie camp by the Chicago Bears

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck native and UMary wide receiver Luke Little has been invited to rookie camp with the Chicago Bears.

The 6’4″ 221 lb senior finished the season with 82 receptions for 1,282 yards in 11 games.

The highlight of Little’s season however is that he finished with 20 touchdown catches, the most of any college player in the entire country.

Little is also a graduate of Century High School, helping lead the team to a state title in 2016.

