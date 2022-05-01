ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Superbowl winning player reflects on not being drafted

By Tina Nguyen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Bz9M_0fPSWb7q00

During the 2020 NFL Draft, John Molchan was hopeful for a phone call that never came.

From being undrafted to now being part of a team that's won a Super Bowl, Molchan is a reminder that at the end of the day, it's the belief in yourself that's most important.

KTNV's sports reporter Tina Nguyen interviewed Molchon. The full interview can be seen below.

Tina Nguyen: We're here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman, John Molchon. John, we're out here on some very familiar grounds for you. What kind of memories come back to you when you're out here on this football field?

John Molchan: So many memories talking about the 2014 state championship and even my last game here versus Desert Pines and verse Tony, which I think you talk to. Just a lot of really good memories and just such a good time and so many good coaches that helped develop me.

Nguyen: What was growing up like in Las Vegas?

Molchan: I loved it. Summerlin area was very beautiful. You know, Red Rock Casino, we had the food court bowling alley, the arcade things that people don't think about.

Nguyen: Reflect with me on your draft process. What was preparing for the draft like for you?

Molchan: It was one of the best times of my life. I just got to focus on myself and my improvement, just kind of like right now in the off-season. That's why it's so awesome. Well, know that a lot of dreams do come true during the draft. But the other side of it is that some guys don't hear their names get called. You've been in that position before.

Nguyen: So what's your advice to the guys that are in the waiting?

Molchan: Be patient and believe in yourself. I'd say there's a lot of stress on that day, the draft day, because everyone's wondering when your name is gonna get called.

Nguyen: Well, John, as we approach the end zone right here to the guys that you know are going to have their NFL dreams come true. What's your message to them?

Molchan: My message to them is just enjoy the process. Make the most out of it and just be positive because it's gonna be super fun. It's gonna be great.

Nguyen: Thank you so much for your time.

Molchan went undrafted in 2020 and that was the same year he got that chance to be part of the 2020 Super Bowl-winning team with Tampa.

Not too bad for Molchan's first year in the league!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Reveal Why They Drafted A Quarterback On Saturday

The New England Patriots made somewhat of a surprising selection Saturday by drafting Bailey Zappe with the 137th overall pick. Zappe set FBS records by accumulating 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns with Western Kentucky last season. Yet it’s somewhat curious of New England to take a passer in the fourth round a year after snagging Mac Jones in the opening round.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals There’s Only 1 Team He’s Considering

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retirement for Rob Gronkowski. Most of us assumed that already, but the legendary NFL tight end made it official when speaking to TMZ Sports this weekend. Gronkowski hosted a pool party in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft. During the party, he...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Video Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Drew Brees might be retired, but the legendary NFL quarterback can still give a pretty great pumpup speech. This weekend, the former New Orleans Saints star gave a pumpup speech to the LSU Tigers baseball team. It was a pretty cool moment. “Set the example. Set it high. Play for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Guarantees Return To Bucs On 1 Condition

Rob Gronkowski guarantees he will return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they can meet his demands. During NFL Draft weekend, a reporter asked Gronk if he’d play again for the Buccaneers if they signed Julian Edelman. Gronkowski responded with a resounding yes. “If Julian signs with the Bucs...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His 2 Options: NFL World Reacts

Rob Gronkowski is down to just two options when it comes to his future in the National Football League. The legendary NFL tight end admitted this weekend that he will either be retiring or returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski is not considering playing for another...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Superbowl#American Football#Red Rock Casino
NBC Sports

Why didn't Patriots address LB need in NFL Draft? Matt Groh explains

There's a reason why many NFL mock drafts -- including the last from our Phil Perry -- had the New England Patriots selecting a linebacker in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Linebacker looked like a major need for New England after the Buffalo Bills exploited the team's...
NFL
Outsider.com

John Wayne Was Once Jokingly Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons NFL Team

Although his days playing football were long past him, John Wayne was jokingly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons during the 1971 NFL draft. According to Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Falcons drafted John Wayne due to his past football experience. The actor was 63-years-old at the time. And an Atlanta Falcons representative on-site described him as a “big strong guy. Who has also had some success in a couple of movie roles.”
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Rob Gronkowski hosted a party in Las Vegas during the 2022 NFL Draft. The star tight end publicly praised Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow during an interview with Claudette Montana Pattison. "Joe Burrow. I'm gonna go with Joe Burrow," Gronkowski said when asked which current NFL player has the most...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Movie Set Photo

A Tom Brady movie set photo is currently making the rounds on social media. Brady posted a picture on Instagram with the caption of "The exact moment Tom Brady went Hollywood on the 80 for Brady set." It shows Brady flexing with some sunglasses on. He also made a clever joke towards Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
NFL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy