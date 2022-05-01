ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Falcons fall against Western New Mexico in regular season finale

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The UTPB softball team was swept in its final doubleheader of the regular season against Western New Mexico Saturday at Falcon Field.

Western New Mexico came away with a narrow 5-4 win in Game 1 and built off the momentum to secure an 11-3 victory in the second contest.

The Mustangs took control of the first contest with four runs scored in the top of the second, highlighted by a Sam Gonzalez single that scored Aryana Munoz and Janae Ruiz.

UTPB responded in the bottom of the frame with a score from Ashlynn Bradley.

Working their way back, the Falcons tied the game up at 4-4 in the third with a two-run homer from Julia Bumford.

A one-run double from Marina Garci in the fifth was enough for the Mustangs to win the first game.

UTPB started the second contest with a 2-0 advantage after scoring twice in the third inning.

Western New Mexico’s Trish Gallar tied the game up with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth before Janae Ruiz scored to take the lead.

Bradley helped the Falcons tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, but UTPB struggled to slow down the Mustang offense for the remainder of the contest.

The Mustangs outscored UTPB 8-0 from the fifth to seventh innings, taking complete control with four runs in the seventh.

UTPB closed out its regular season with a 21-30 overall record and an 8-21 mark in Lone Star Conference play.

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB’s Reinke announces retirement

UTPB baseball coach Brian Reinke is retiring, the school announced Tuesday. Reinke has led the Falcons’ program since 2005, when it was part of the Red River Conference in the NAIA. The Falcons won the Heartland Conference title in 2009, reaching the NCAA Division II tournament for the only...
BASEBALL
Black Hills Pioneer

Black Hills State ends softball season in grand style

GOLDEN, Colo. — Black Hills State University ended its women’s softball season by winning three of four weekend games at Colorado Mines. The Yellow Jackets dropped Friday’s first contest 4-3 and won the second 3-2. Black Hills State swept Saturday’s doubleheader 6-1 and 8-2 to finish 11-29 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 13-29 overall.
SPEARFISH, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver City, NM
Sports
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 State Tournament Brackets released for High School Baseball and Softball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2022 High School Baseball and Softball State Tournaments are now set, as the NMAA released brackets on Sunday. Games will begin on Friday for class 5A, to see a full look at every bracket, from every classification follow these links: BASEBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/baseball/playoffs/ SOFTBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/softball/playoffs/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
466
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy