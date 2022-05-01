COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Falcons fall against Western New Mexico in regular season finale

The UTPB softball team was swept in its final doubleheader of the regular season against Western New Mexico Saturday at Falcon Field.

Western New Mexico came away with a narrow 5-4 win in Game 1 and built off the momentum to secure an 11-3 victory in the second contest.

The Mustangs took control of the first contest with four runs scored in the top of the second, highlighted by a Sam Gonzalez single that scored Aryana Munoz and Janae Ruiz.

UTPB responded in the bottom of the frame with a score from Ashlynn Bradley.

Working their way back, the Falcons tied the game up at 4-4 in the third with a two-run homer from Julia Bumford.

A one-run double from Marina Garci in the fifth was enough for the Mustangs to win the first game.

UTPB started the second contest with a 2-0 advantage after scoring twice in the third inning.

Western New Mexico’s Trish Gallar tied the game up with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth before Janae Ruiz scored to take the lead.

Bradley helped the Falcons tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, but UTPB struggled to slow down the Mustang offense for the remainder of the contest.

The Mustangs outscored UTPB 8-0 from the fifth to seventh innings, taking complete control with four runs in the seventh.

UTPB closed out its regular season with a 21-30 overall record and an 8-21 mark in Lone Star Conference play.