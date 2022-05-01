Norwell’s Blackwell signs undrafted deal with Tampa Bay

(WANE) – Curtis Blackwell’s phone was buzzing moments after the NFL Draft concluded. He didn’t have time to wonder if a team was going to offer him a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, the Ball State offensive lineman gauged interest from teams who wanted to bring him in, including the Jets, Chargers and Colts. Shortly after the draft, Blackwell’s agent notified him that the Buccaneers offered an undrafted free agent contract.

The offensive lineman knew Tampa Bay was the best option for him.

After playing football for over a decade, the Norwell High School grad was offered a golden ticket to play in the NFL.

“It’s been a long time to get to this point,” Blackwell said. “A lot of hard work and effort went in through years of development.”

Blackwell will now set out to prove he belongs in the league. He’s eager to learn the tricks of the trade from seasoned veterans while trying to fight for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

It doesn’t hurt that Blackwell could also get a chance to block for future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

“To have an opportunity to protect just an absolute legend in the sport of football would be awesome.”

The Norwell grad will head to Tampa Bay to participate in offseason workouts and practices before training camp begins in late summer.

