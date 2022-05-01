ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Norwell’s Blackwell signs undrafted deal with Tampa Bay

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGqQc_0fPSV4F100

(WANE) – Curtis Blackwell’s phone was buzzing moments after the NFL Draft concluded. He didn’t have time to wonder if a team was going to offer him a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, the Ball State offensive lineman gauged interest from teams who wanted to bring him in, including the Jets, Chargers and Colts. Shortly after the draft, Blackwell’s agent notified him that the Buccaneers offered an undrafted free agent contract.

The offensive lineman knew Tampa Bay was the best option for him.

After playing football for over a decade, the Norwell High School grad was offered a golden ticket to play in the NFL.

Norwell grad Blackwell chases NFL dream at Ball State pro day

“It’s been a long time to get to this point,” Blackwell said. “A lot of hard work and effort went in through years of development.”

Blackwell will now set out to prove he belongs in the league. He’s eager to learn the tricks of the trade from seasoned veterans while trying to fight for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

It doesn’t hurt that Blackwell could also get a chance to block for future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

“To have an opportunity to protect just an absolute legend in the sport of football would be awesome.”

The Norwell grad will head to Tampa Bay to participate in offseason workouts and practices before training camp begins in late summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Norwell, MA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
Norwell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Action News Jax

Jaguars get QB Lawrence help, draft Kentucky C Luke Fortner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Given Jacksonville’s history at center, Luke Fortner should be prepared for a lengthy career with the Jaguars. The Jags selected the three-year Kentucky starter with the first pick in the third round (No. 65 overall) of the NFL draft Friday night. He’s expected to be a plug-and-play starter for a franchise that’s essentially had just two players man the position for the better part of the last two decades.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

OT Bernhard Raimann Could Be Colts LT of the Future

There’s an argument to be made that former Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo is the most underappreciated Colt of the last decade. Castonzo gave the Colts stability at the most important position along the offensive line for 10 years. While he was never selected to a Pro Bowl, the Colts could count on him to handle the best pass rushers in the NFL without sending help his way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
WANE 15

Hines to Parkview Field for ‘Colts at Bat’ May 19

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2022 “Colts at Bat” schedule, during which the Colts organization – including players, team mascot “Blue” and the Colts Cheerleaders – will visit minor league baseball teams and ballparks in Indiana and Louisville, Ky.  An annual summer tradition, Colts at Bat was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Colts at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nfl Draft#American Football#Tampa Bay#Chargers#Norwell High School#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Rasheem Green

Edge rusher Rasheem Green has found a home for the 2022 season. Green visited several teams in recent weeks in search of a landing spot and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is signing with the Texans. Green visited Houston along with the Panthers and Ravens during his tour of NFL teams.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy