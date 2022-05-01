ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, PA

Bear Gets Into Conn. Man's Car, Causes Extensive Damage

By Angela Fortuna
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA black bear made its way into a Cornwall resident's truck and caused extensive damage. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they responded to a request for help after a bear was seen in a resident's vehicle. EnCon Police said the bear caused extensive damage to...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Philadelphia

2 Women, Man Hurt After Motorcycles Collide and Crash Into Parked Truck

A man who had his leg severed and a woman were fighting for their lives while a second woman was recovering after the Kawasaki motorcycles they were riding collided, causing one of them to strike a parked truck on Roosevelt Boulevard. The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Monday on...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Cornwall, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Vehicles#Car Seat#Black Bear#Accident#Encon Police
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy