Part of Manchester Road to close starting Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when the Dodge Durango he was driving flipped over in North City early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 that the man was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango north on Hall Street when the car left the road, hit a metal fence and sign before it flipped onto its passenger side. The accident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Hall Street.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO