Part of Manchester Road to close starting Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Unhoused communities are scattered throughout the City of St. Louis, among communities across the United States. Some who are living in St. Louis are living in tents along the Riverfront area by Laclede's Landing. Three encampments were under I-44 from Cole Street to south of Washington Avenue.
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
ST. LOUIS – Someone shot a 25-year-old man early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. The man was shot at 1:10 a.m. in his leg and shoulder. The victim sought help at a convenience store located near Gravois and California Avenues. Officers later found a car with several bullet holes in it about two blocks […]
ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when the Dodge Durango he was driving flipped over in North City early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 that the man was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango north on Hall Street when the car left the road, hit a metal fence and sign before it flipped onto its passenger side. The accident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Hall Street.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person involved in a single-vehicle crash was airlifted to an area hospital Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. The car flipped during the crash. A helicopter got to the scene to take the injured […]
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County. The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will […]
Some St. Louis County residents had a shaky start to their weekend. A reported magnitude 2.8 earthquake rumbled parts of St. Louis County early Friday evening, according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS says the quake happened three kilometers south-southwest of Peerless Park, which is just south of Valley...
Comments / 0