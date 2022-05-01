Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska Sunday, after Friday night’s event was cancelled due to severe weather. Republican...www.knopnews2.com
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska Sunday, after Friday night’s event was cancelled due to severe weather. Republican...www.knopnews2.com
Trump is finishing in US politics!! He was indirectly responsible for the deaths of six staff members at the US Capital Building last year!!!
Comments / 1