ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, NE

Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday

By 10/11 NOW
knopnews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska Sunday, after Friday night’s event was cancelled due to severe weather. Republican...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 1

Geral John Pinault
3d ago

Trump is finishing in US politics!! He was indirectly responsible for the deaths of six staff members at the US Capital Building last year!!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Greenwood, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle

UPDATE 12 p.m. Monday: At noon on Monday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service announced that the interstate has now reopened:. Good news! I-80 is now open in the NE Panhandle and across far SE Wyoming east of Cheyenne, WY through Sidney, NE. Light snow will continue across SE WY and southern NE Panhandle through early afternoon before ending . Per DOTs, slow down & drive to road conditions. Latest road conditions can be found at wyoroads.info and.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koln#Republican#Speedway
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy